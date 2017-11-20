City offers free parking in time for holiday shopping

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The city is offering free downtown parking on select days to make your holiday shopping experience is easier than ever.

From Thanksgiving day until December 22, the first three hours of parking will be free on Thursday and Friday in all city garages:

Bryan St. Garage, 100 E. Bryan St., (912) 651-6477

Liberty St. Garage, 301 W. Liberty St., (912) 644-5934

Robinson Garage, 132 Montgomery St., (912) 651-6478

State St. Garage, 100 E. State St., (912) 651-6473

Whitaker St Garage, 7 Whitaker St., (912) 525-2820

After the first 3 hours of parking, regular rates apply. According to city officials, free parking will not be offered during designated special events.

Visitors and residents are encouraged to take advantage of this opportunity and get a head start on shopping. Don’t forget — Nov. 25 is Small Business Saturday.

For more information on location, rates and hours of operation, visit savannahga.gov/parking.