DEVELOPING: Police search for driver in Talmadge Bridge accident

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Officials are on the scene of a single-vehicle accident just before the Talmadge Bridge on Hutchinson Island.

Witnesses say the driver of a pick-up truck was about to go over the bridge but hit the median causing the car to roll over.

Savannah-Chatham Metro Police are still searching for the driver, who is believed to be in the marsh or woods nearby.

Georgia Department of Transportation officials are also on the scene. Drivers in the area are urged to use caution.

Police are investigating the cause of the accident.

This story is developing. News 3 will continue to bring you further updates.