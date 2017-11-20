6-foot crocodile found on Florida beach

By Published:
A 6-foot crocodile showed up on the beach of Hollywood, Florida this morning. (via WTVJ)

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. (AP) – Authorities are keeping swimmers away from an area where a 6-foot crocodile came ashore.

The sight of a crocodile drew a large crowd of onlookers along Hollywood Beach on Monday morning.

Hollywood spokeswoman Joann Hussey tells new outlets it was first spotted near the pier in nearby Dania Beach as it drifted south in the Atlantic Ocean.

Onlookers watched while the crocodile stayed nearly motionless. (via WTVJ)

She says the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission will remove the crocodile. In the meantime, lifeguards are keeping people a safe distance from the creature.

Hollywood Beach is located between Fort Lauderdale and Miami.

