Santa Takes A Back Seat To World Series Champion

Rincon, GA – Santa Claus is the usual headliner for parades in the fall. This week the man in the red suit had to take a back seat to a World Series Champion. Houston Astros outfielder and South Effingham graduate Josh Reddick made it back home to celebrate the holidays but to also give back as much as he can. While Reddick helped win the biggest prize in Major League Baseball, he is always motivated to give back.

“We try to give back where ever we’re needed. Whether it’s youth, fire, police department,” said Reddick. “We’re looking to just kick back as much as we can in the county wherever it’s needed. we have a lot of input on where the help is needed in this county. They have no problem of letting us know what’s going on here. To make sure everything is working right for us. We have no problem putting our hand in everything.”