Man arrested for attempting to jump White House fence

Washington, D.C. — (WSAV)

The Secret Service arrested a man they say attempted to jump the fence at the White House Sunday morning.

They say a man was taken into custody after trying to jump a security barrier on the Pennsylvania Avenue side of the White House.

Authorities say he tried to jump a row of bike racks that are being used to create a second row of fencing outside of the Executive Mansion.

President Trump was inside during the incident.

Pedestrians were briefly restricted from walking in front of the White House.