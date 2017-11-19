Georgia Dome implosion set for Monday

Atlanta — (WSAV)

Several streets and parts of the transit system in Atlanta will shut down Monday for a historic blast.

With Atlanta’s new $1.6 billion stadium finally open after a series of construction delays, the dome next-door will be brought down with explosives.

The Georgia Dome is set to be imploded Monday morning.

The city’s tallest hotel even plans a “Georgia Dome implosion party” in its restaurant and bar near the very top.

The Georgia Dome is the only facility in the world to host the Olympics, Super Bowl and Final Four.

The Dome is former home of the Atlanta Falcons and the scene for several historic sporting events.

The detonation is set for 7:30 a.m. Monday. It will take just 12 seconds (plus another three seconds for the walls to come down), workers will be onsite for three months cleaning it up.