Garden City celebrates its first Public Safety Day

GARDEN CITY, GA – First responders showed their community how much they care on Saturday at Garden City’s first Public Safety Day.

Firefighters, police officers and emergency medical technicians (EMTs) performed drills, played tug-of-war and participated in a doughnut eating contest. First responders told News 3, they believe it’s a great way to get to know their neighbors.

“I think it’s very important for them to see us this way in a nonemergency status. Most of the time, it’s a bad time for them to see us,” said Fire Chief Corbin Medeiros.

First responders spent time interacting with families, taking kids up on helicopters and in rides on emergency vehicles. Most importantly, Garden City Mayor Don Bethune said it’s a great opportunity for first responders to relieve tension and enjoy the community they work so hard to protect.

“I spent thirty-eight years as a firefighter so it really tugs on my heart. I’ve worked the holidays, I’ve worked the weekends, I’ve been in those kind of situations that really stresses you out, and this gives them an opportunity to come out and relieve some of that stress,” said Bethune.

Garden City police officer Lindsay Buchanan also told News 3, it’s a great way for Garden City to show its heroes that the city has their back, as well.

“You know there’s a lot of hate, but then again there’s a lot of love, so that’s why we’re here. That’s why we’re talking to the community, making everybody aware of what we’re doing and what’s going on. It’s pretty awesome what we can do, so Garden city is an awesome city,” she said.