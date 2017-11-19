2 killed, 1 injured in single-car crash in South Carolina

By Published:

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (AP) – Two people were killed and a third person was pinned under a car in a one-vehicle accident in South Carolina.

North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue posted to its Facebook page that its personnel found a car overturned and on its side in the woods between the Cherry Grove exit and the Sea Mountain Highway overpass late Friday night.

The department said two occupants were ejected from the car and a third was partially pinned under the car. The two found outside the car were pronounced dead at the scene, while the person pinned was taken to the hospital.

Officials have not released the names of the victims.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s