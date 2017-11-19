2 killed, 1 injured in single-car crash in South Carolina

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (AP) – Two people were killed and a third person was pinned under a car in a one-vehicle accident in South Carolina.

North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue posted to its Facebook page that its personnel found a car overturned and on its side in the woods between the Cherry Grove exit and the Sea Mountain Highway overpass late Friday night.

The department said two occupants were ejected from the car and a third was partially pinned under the car. The two found outside the car were pronounced dead at the scene, while the person pinned was taken to the hospital.

Officials have not released the names of the victims.