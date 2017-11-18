Windsor Forest football team collects donations in honor of George Akins, Jr.

SAVANNAH, Ga. – While the shock of loss is still fresh on their minds, members of the Windsor Forest football team chose to turn their sorrow into thanksgiving.

On Friday, a van pulled up to the John Delaware Community Center on Lincoln Street filled with young men eager to give back to their community. Accompanying them was bags and bins of collected food items for Save Out Youth Savannah’s Thanksgiving Drive.

“It’s crazy to know that a football team can bring more than a football team,” Senior Marchello Ling said.

While the team wanted to serve, they also had a strong motivator.

“To give back to our community after we lost one of our brothers,” Ling said.

In October, George Akins, Jr. was shot and killed in Savannah’s Southside. The former running back and linebacker for the Windsor Forest Knights was just 15 years-old.

“George was like a little brother to me. I see him grow up since his freshman year,” Ling said.

The young men left behind wanted to honor his legacy so they decided to collect donations as a way to say thank you.

“Other people came to help us when what happened to George so we wanted to help everyone else out,” Ronnell Coleman said.

The drive hopes to feed at least 1,500 people this Thanksgiving.

If you are interested in donating, Save Our Youth Savannah is hosting a packing party on Sunday, November 19 at 11:00 a.m. at the John Delaware Community Center on Lincoln Street.

For more information click here.