Police officer killed in Pennsylvania, gunman at large

NEW KENSINGTON, Pa. (AP) – An intense search is underway in western Pennsylvania for a suspect in the fatal shooting of a police officer.

The shooting happened shortly after 8 p.m. Friday in New Kensington, about 18 miles (29 kilometers) northeast of Pittsburgh. Authorities say Officer Brian Shaw was shot after a traffic stop led to him chasing someone on foot.

Police officers from neighboring towns were scouring the area for the suspect early Saturday. SWAT teams and police dogs assisted.

Police have recovered a brown, older model Jeep Grand Cherokee wanted in connection with the shooting.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms is offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest of the suspect.

According to the Pittsburgh NBC Affiliate WXPI 11 News, police are planning a news conference later this morning to provide an update on the search for the person. That news conference is tentatively set for 11 a.m.