Georgia congressman says he’s still pushing for harbor funds

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) – A Georgia congressman says he’s still pushing to boost federal funding to deepen the busy shipping channel to the Port of Savannah.

Republican Rep. Buddy Carter said during a port visit Friday that Georgia’s lawmakers are “doing everything we can” to keep the $973 million project on schedule.

Carter said he’s confident the Trump administration understands the importance of deepening the Savannah harbor, where more room is needed for larger cargo ships transiting the expanded Panama Canal.

Other East Coast ports also want money for dredging. President Donald Trump requested $50 million for the Savannah harbor in his latest budget proposal. That’s half what Georgia officials say is needed to avoid delays.

Carter was joined by GOP Rep. Garret Graves of Louisiana, who chairs a House subcommittee overseeing port regulations.

