WASHINGTON, D.C. (CNN) — A shouting match erupted in the Senate over the Republican tax overhaul, with Ohio Democrat Sherrod Brown and Utah Republican Orrin Hatch arguing Thursday night over who benefits from the GOP plan. The heated exchange came after Republicans successfully voted to move the bill to the Senate floor.

Brown accused Republicans of lowering taxes for the rich and hurting poorer Americans.

Senator Hatch took those accusations personally. Watch the video for the full story.