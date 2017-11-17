‘Up on the Roof’ gathers food and funds for those in need

By Published:

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The holidays can be an exciting time of year, but they can also be tough for some families.

That’s why the Wesley Community Centers of Savannah and E-93 Radio are coming together to help those in need.

The ‘Up on the Roof’ food drive and fundraiser started Thursday. This morning they were still going strong, hoping to raise as much as they could before wrapping up their efforts at 8.

“They (E-93 Radio) were encouraging the listeners to come out and bring non-perishable food items or monetary contributions for those most in need in this community,” explains Tammy Mixon-Calderon, Executive Director at Wesley Community Centers of Savannah, Inc.

If you were unable to come out today, but would still like to donate, the center accepts donations year-round. Just visit here for more information.

