Top-ranked Baltimore officer cleared in police van death of Freddie Gray

By DAVID McFADDEN, The Associated Press Published:
Brian W. Rice
FILE - This May 1, 2015, file photo provided by the Baltimore Police Department shows Lt. Brian Rice, one of the police officers charged with felonies in the death of Freddie Gray. The psychological firm paid to evaluate Baltimore police, including Rice, Psychology Consultants Associated, has been reprimanded by the state police for cutting corners in its mental health screenings of officers. Rice, who was hospitalized in 2012, was charged with manslaughter in Gray's death. (Baltimore Police Department via AP, File)

BALTIMORE (AP) – A police disciplinary board has cleared the highest-ranking Baltimore officer involved in the arrest of Freddie Gray, a 25-year-old black man whose death in custody sparked the city’s worst riots in decades.

The three-member panel found Lt. Brian Rice not guilty on all administrative charges on Friday. Rice was shift commander the day in April 2015 when Gray was left shackled and handcuffed, but without a seatbelt, inside the metal compartment of a police van where he suffered a fatal spinal injury on the way to the station.

Rice, who was acquitted in a criminal trial last year, was visibly relieved, and embraced his lawyers after the panel’s ruling. He will get to keep his job.

