The inside scoop on insider fraud

We hear about scams every day, but sometimes fraud is an inside job. Small business owners pay the highest cost for financial crimes. Research shows 55% of insider fraud cases happen in companies with less than 100 employees.

As we wrap up International Fraud Awareness Week, Forensic Accountant and #1 bestselling author of Did You Hire a Fraud? Bernadette L. Harris joins the conversation with advice on uncovering financial crimes.

Advertisement