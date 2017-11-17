St. Joseph’s/Candler Telfair Pavilion lights holiday tree

SAVANNAH (WSAV) – A tradition happened trimming the tree in honor of those fighting breast cancer and those who have passed.

Members of St. Joseph’s/Candler’s Telfair Pavilion lighted their annual breast cancer awareness holiday tree complete with pink ribbons, ornaments, special messages including cards from donors.

The proceeds from the event go to the Telfair Mammography Fund. News 3 spoke with one survivor who had some encouraging words for those still fighting.

“It’s very important to get treatment, to get treatment early on, to get detected,” said Michaela Vance. “However, it is your choice. I think also it’s very important to remember you are not the cancer. Cancer is something that happens to you. Just like anything else that happens to you. And then you make the choice how you react to it.”

To learn about everything at St. Joseph's/Candler's Telfair Pavilion, you can visit Buddy Check 3's page on WSAV's Facebook page.

