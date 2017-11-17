Savannah Philharmonic takes music to the streets with Greenbriar Children’s Center

Music has the power to bring people together. Sunday, November 19, join the Savannah Philharmonic and Greenbriar Children’s Center as they present “Philharmonic in the Streetz.”

The free family-friendly event is open to the public and designed to celebrate music and neighborhood,

“Philharmonic in the Streetz” will feature entertainment on an outdoor stage by Savannah Philharmonic musicians, Laiken Love and the Fellowship of Love, Marco Alexander, and Ricardo Ochoa and Friends. There will also be special activities for children presented by local entertainer Magic Marc. Free Leopold’s ice cream will be provided, and Trick’s BBQ will be selling their famous BBQ dinners.

