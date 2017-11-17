Public hearing on proposed sale of Memorial Health focuses on price offered, assets

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A public hearing is taking place this afternoon, Friday Nov. 17, on the proposed sale of Memorial Health, a facility which serves not only the Savannah area but many surrounding counties. Memorial operates the second largest trauma unit in the state of Georgia.

The non-profit hospital has been struggling in recent years and lost a reported $40 million last year. The sale was sought by the board of directors at Memorial as well as board members from the Chatham County Hospital Authority which owns the land and other assets.

The hearing is being conducted by the Georgia Attorney General’s office which by state law must conduct a review of any sale or lease of a nonprofit hospital. We are told the AG’s office wants to ensure that charitable assets of Memorial are protected and that a buyer pays a fair price. We are also told that initially, the price offered appears more than fair.

HCA (Hospital Corporation of America) has offered to purchase Memorial for more than $700 million which is supposed to include a continuation of safety net services (trauma care, neonatal services, etc.) for at least a decade.

As part of its review, the Attorney General’s office has hired its own consultant to review the sale price and the assets of Memorial Health. After the hearing today, the state is expected to issue its approval or disapproval regarding the sale within 30 days.