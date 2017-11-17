Police ID victim in Millen Lane shooting

SAVANNAH, Ga – Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department’s Violent Crimes detectives are investigating a shooting that occurred near Millen Lane and Augusta Avenue on Nov. 16.

At about 7:30 p.m., officers responded to the area and found Cedric Wright, 20, suffering from non-life-threatening injuries.

The circumstances leading up to this incident are still under investigation. The shooting does not appear to be random.

Anyone with information on this case should contact the SCMPD tip line at 912-525-3124.

Information may also be forwarded to CrimeStoppers at (912) 234-2020. Tipsters remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.