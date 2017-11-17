Police arrest man charged with stealing donations for man with kidney disease

Darian — (WSAV)

A Darian man is accused of stealing a donation bucket filled with hundreds of dollars collected for a man suffering from kidney failure.

Authorities say the suspect was captured on surveillance video walking out of the store with the bucket in his hands.

The owners of the Meridian Convenience Store in Darien collected about 500 dollars for 47 year old Loren Mells.

For the past five years, he’s suffered from kidney failure. Doctors say Mells has Stage 5 kidney failure and his kidneys are functioning at only 10 percent.

He’s underdoing dialysis treatment every night at his home, and he’s on the waiting list for a kidney at the Mayo Clinic in Jacksonville.

“I have a bag packed right now ready to go at any time,” Mells says. “It’s gonna cost about six thousand dollars a month for after care expenses after surgery,” he says.

Mells was shocked when he heard the donation bucket being collected for him had been stolen. Store owners hoped to give him the money for Thanksgiving.

That is, until police say Peter Ward walked into the store earlier this week and stole the bucket.

They tracked him down after watching the store surveillance video.

He was arrested Thursday night for theft.

Family members told Mells Ward is his cousin.

“I forgive him, I want the best for him, if there was anything I could do for him still, I still would help him” Mells says.

Friends and family have set up a gofundme account to help Mells pay for a kidney transplant. If you’d like to donate, click here — https://www.gofundme.com/lorenmells