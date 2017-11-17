PHOTOS: Wearing ‘Blue Jeans for Babies’ on World Prematurity Day

Blue Jeans for Babies View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Team WSAV Preemie father Sgt. James Shaw The team at SunTrust Bank The team at SunTrust Bank United Community Bank on Bull Street United Community Bank on White Bluff Effingham Health Tina & Laurette Roberts

Millions are taking action today on World Prematurity Day to raise awareness and show support for the 15 million babies worldwide who are born too soon.

Today, many are wearing purple to shine a light on this global health crisis. But in Chatham County, more than 150 groups are wearing blue jeans for babies to raise awareness.

Employees were encouraged to up donations at their offices and businesses for the March of Dimes.

Take a look at the employees from SunTrust, United Community Bank, and Effingham Health who took part in this great cause. Even the team here at WSAV was decked out in denim!