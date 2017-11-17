PHOTOS: Wearing ‘Blue Jeans for Babies’ on World Prematurity Day

By Published: Updated:

Blue Jeans for Babies

Millions are taking action today on World Prematurity Day to raise awareness and show support for the 15 million babies worldwide who are born too soon.

Today, many are wearing purple to shine a light on this global health crisis. But in Chatham County, more than 150 groups are wearing blue jeans for babies to raise awareness.

Employees were encouraged to up donations at their offices and businesses for the March of Dimes.

Take a look at the employees from SunTrust, United Community Bank, and Effingham Health who took part in this great cause. Even the team here at WSAV was decked out in denim!

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s