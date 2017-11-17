Our Hometown: Temple of Glory hosts ‘Love Out Loud’ community giveaway

Thanksgiving is a week away and various churches and organizations in our area are offering families a helping hand and a free meal.

Join Savannah’s Temple of Glory Community Church as they embrace friends and neighbors during their annual LOVE * OUT * LOUD Thanksgiving Community Luncheon and Clothes Giveaway this Saturday, November 18, from 11 am to 3 pm at 1105 Stiles Avenue.

Donations of uncooked turkeys and clothing are currently being accepted. Volunteers are also welcome.

The FREE event is open to the public.

For more information, contact the church office at: 912-233-8213, extension 27.