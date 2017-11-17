SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — It’s time to meet this week’s Perfect Pets–available for adoption at The Humane Society for Greater Savannah on Sallie Mood Drive.

Meet Vega –She’s a large 2-year-old love-bug looking for someone who enjoys a serious lap kitty. Side note: she really love head scratches!

Meet Lucille –S he’s a 5-year-old pup with a whole lot of love to give! She likes walking alongside her humans whether their on two legs or on their bike. she is content with living with cats… but the humane society suggests a meet-and-greet with your current sassy feline. If you’d interested in adding this energetic sweetie to your household you can find Lucille at the Humane Society for Greater Savannah.

Meet Tinkerbell –Y es, this 5-month-old kitty’s has two different color eyes–only hinting at the magic she’d bring to you home.

She’s a sweet cat who loves playing with her toys and receiving pets from her favorite human

Meet Chaz – The holidays are a time to share our home and our love and this Perfect Pet needs both.

He is in the early stages of glaucoma. The volunteers at the Humane Society tell us he is good with children and other male dogs.

Chaz has some house training, but he is very afraid of fireworks.