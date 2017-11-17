Man shooting BB gun at squirrel prompts school lockdown

The Associated Press Published:

COCOA, Fla. (AP) – Authorities say a Florida man shooting a BB gun at a squirrel prompted police to swarm a neighborhood and place a nearby school on lockdown.

Florida Today reports that Cocoa police responded Thursday morning following a 911 call about a man pointing a rifle at a house.

Officials locked down Cambridge Elementary School as a precaution.

Police say about half a dozen officers surrounded the home and ordered the man to step outside.

The man explained that a squirrel had been “wreaking havoc” in his attic and showed officers the BB gun.

No charges were filed. The squirrel’s fate wasn’t known.

