Flight Safety: Do you have the right car seat for your children?

(NBC News) — AAA expects nearly 51 million people to travel this Thanksgiving.

Many will fly and many are families with young children. But did you know that not all car seats are approved for air travel?

There’s a reason people flying with kids need extra time: they have a lot of stuff.

And even though kids under age 2 are permitted to sit on their parents’ laps on airplane, many safety experts recommend also taking car seats. Unexpected turbulence can jostle anything or anyone left unsecured.

Sarah Tilton, with Britax Child Safety, says “Things are hitting the ceiling. Things are flying all over that aircraft. We don’t want our most precious cargo–being our child–to be that object.”

Major brands like Britax have seats that can be taken on airplanes, but not all safety seats on the market are FAA approved.

All car seats do have a label right on the side stating in red letters if it can be used for air travel.

Whether it fits in increasingly cramped quarters is another issue.

Now a good rule to make sure your seat will actually fit on the airplane is to make sure it’s no wider than 16 inches.

There is another, smaller and easily transportable option. The FAA has approved the “Cares Harness” that converts airplane lap belts into a harness.

They’re in-flight options to get you rolling and safely reach your final destination.

Now we do want to let you know booster seats are generally not approved for use on airplanes.

More info about the CARES harness: www.kidsflysafe.com