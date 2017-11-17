DoD releases sexual assault reports from local military installations

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A new report by the Department of Defense (DoD) shows the number of sexual assault allegations received at military installations and combat areas.

Congress requires the DoD to report the number of sexual assault allegations it receives each year involving Service members, which includes Restricted and Unrestricted Reports.

An Unrestricted Report of a sexual assault consists of a sex-related allegation that is referred for investigation to military or civilian law enforcement agencies.

Restricted Reports allow individuals making a report to confidentially seek support and medical services. However, the reports are not referred for criminal investigation or to commanders.

Before FY 2014 (Oct. 1, 2013 to Sept. 30, 2014) the DoD reports that 15% or fewer military members reported a sexual assault.

That rate more than doubled to 32% by FY 16 (Oct. 1, 2015 to Sept. 30, 2016).

Officials said the higher numbers may be attributed to a DoD policy in 2005 put in place to encourage more Service members to report assaults, regardless of when the incident occurred.

Victims of sexual assault in the DoD may report an incident at any time and place of their choosing, so the location of where a report was made may not necessarily mean the incident occurred there.

The DoD uses the term “sexual assault” to refer to a range of adult sex-related crimes including:

penetrating crimes such as rape, sexual assault, and forcible sodomy

sexual contact crimes like aggravated and abusive sexual contact

attempts to commit the above offenses

Take a look at the full report here or local numbers:

These sexual assault allegations may come from persons age 16 or older who allege a sexual assault by someone unrelated to them. Other reports are addressed by DoD’s Family Advocacy Program.