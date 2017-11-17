Chatham Co. receives failing grade for preterm birth rates

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Premature birth rates in Georgia this year have received an unsettling report card from the March of Dimes.

The U.S. received a C score by the March of Dimes, Georgia was given a D and Chatham County had a failing grade for preterm birth rates.

Experts say that is partly due to disparities between communities and racial and ethnic groups.

“There are a few things that we are specifically concentrating on, starting with quality health care access for everyone,” says Tajana Cahoon, Executive Director of Market Development at March of Dimes. “Georgia has a really high disparity rate which means that not everyone is getting the same access to quality care.”

Georgia’s preterm birth rate was 11.2 percent and the March of Dimes goal for 2020 is 8.1 percent.