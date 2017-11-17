VIDEO: 170 firefighters battle blaze at NYC apartment building

Published:
via NBC News

NEW YORK (WNBC) — Firefighters are battling a large blaze on an apartment building in New York City.

The fire broke out in the 6-story building just after 3 p.m. in the Hamilton Heights neighborhood in Upper Manhattan.

Thick, black smoke billowed into the air as dozens of firefighters worked to douse the flames.

Part of the roof collapsed, sending fiery debris on the street.

Hours after the fire broke out, crews are still battling the blaze. (via NBC News)

The Fire Department of New York says 170 firefighters are at the scene. There are no reports of injuries.

Authorities say the building was unoccupied and undergoing renovation.

There is no word yet on what sparked the fire.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

