Woodville Tompkins High hosts first international festival

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Students are learning about cultures from around the globe, but with a more hands on approach.

Woodville Tompkins Technical and Career High School held its first International Festival on Wednesday. There were food tastings, student performances and an array of cultural heritage booths.

The event was created to celebrate and honor cultural diversity all around the world and organizers said it starts right here at home.

“They get to share a little bit of themselves,” said Spanish teacher Bertha Delgadillo, who was in charge of the event. “Because sometimes we see them walking and we know that they are from different countries, but we don’t necessarily get to know their countries. So tonight, they have that opportunity to tell other people about their culture, their heritage and they get to feel connected to it.”

Organizers hope that this can be an annual event. Donations were accepted by the Red Cross for hurricane relief in Puerto Relief.