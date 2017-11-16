Watch: High school students hold funeral for homeless veteran who had no family

WEST ROXBURY, Mass. (WHDH) — Students at a Catholic High School in Massachusetts create a moving tribute for a homeless veteran who passed away.

The students knew him only as “John” and that he had no living family.

So, they wanted to be sure that his service to his country was honored as he was laid to rest.

The school says he had no living family to attend his funeral so students stepped in, giving him the ceremony they say he deserved.

Peter Folan, the President of Catholic Memorial, said, “Paying homage to a veteran, to bring him to our campus, to provide the burial right he deserves, honor his legacy, and to help our boys realize that we have to stand with those that are marginalized, those that are poor, those that many in our community casts out.”

Students say even though they didn’t know the man they laid to rest today, they were grateful to be able to honor the sacrifices he made – just days after veterans day.

Student Will Padden said, “We have a lot of veterans in my family, so I know the sacrifice he made for the country and the service he committed in the years he committed to serving our country.”

Catholic Memorial says it’s just one way students prove their character — by helping those in need.

“They have to recognize that we have a commitment to those who are struggling,” Folan said.

“Parts of our character is to make sure that you’re there for someone when they need a shoulder to cry on, that you’re there for someone when they need a friend to open up to. John, in this case, needed a family. And we were there to be John’s family,” Padden said.

The school partnered with Lazarus Ministry and Lawlar and Crosby Funeral Home to plan and carry out John’s funeral.