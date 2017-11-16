WATCH: Ardsley Park parents concerned after man exposes self to teens

SAVANNAH, Ga. -Metro Police is asking for help to find a man who, neighbors say, exposed himself in broad daylight last week to two Ardsley Park teenage sisters.

Savannah Chatham Metro Police say the incident happened around 4:00 p.m. on November 8th near the corner of East 54th and Battey streets. WSAV spoke to neighbors of the family who say a man driving a grey or white sedan pulled up to two sisters, ages 13 and 15, respectively, and asked for directions. Reportedly, while the girls were giving him directions, but the man had other intentions.

“While they were giving him directions, he proceeded to expose himself,” neighbor and family friend Chris Bass said. “The older sister took her sister and went away.”

Bass also has a 13-year-old daughter.

“Yeah it’s scary, it’s very scary,” he said.

The neighborhood of Ardsley Park is known for its family-friendly charm. One neighbor have have lived in the same house for 15 years, their neighbor might be getting ready to celebrate five years, and the lady across the street might be coming up on her 30th year. Neighbors tell News 3 something as drastic like a man exposing himself to kids isn’t the norm.

Neighbors say the man is Caucasian, was wearing a ball cap and sunglasses and had an accent. The latter peaked neighbor Gretchen Stelzer’s attention.

“It all of a sudden went, ‘Oh my gosh, that is the same as the first one,'” she told News 3. Stelzer says she heard about a similar incident involving a man with an accent asking for directions and revealing himself a few months back. WSAV asked if there had been any recent similar incidents and SCMPD said it had only been made aware of the reported November 8th incident.

Now Stelzer and Bass are asking for the public’s help while also using this as a teaching moment for their kids.

“Not everybody out there has your best interest in mind,” Bass said.

To the man responsible, he has a stern message.

“Stay away from our children. You will get caught. People are looking out for you know. And this type of behavior will not be tolerated in our neighborhood.”

If you have any information about the man responsible, call police or CrimeStoppers at 912-234-2020.