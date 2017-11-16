Video: TSA agent saves the day during security scare

ORLANDO, Fla. (WESH) — Video footage released by the Transportation Security Administration shows an agent grabbing a smoking bag during a security scare at Orlando International Airport.

Rick Perez was in the army for 20 years before he became a TSA agent, so jumping in to help was his instinct.

A passenger entering the checkpoint Friday had a camera in their carry-on when apparently, the lithium-ion battery caught fire and the bag began to smoke.

Realizing this, the passenger immediately dropped the bag and those around them moved away from it.

Some witnesses panicked and ran from the area, dropping their carry-on luggage and knocking over the stanchions around the checkpoint.

Others mistook the sounds of the luggage being dropped, stanchions falling, and rapid movement as gunfire.

The scare caused major delays, and many people missed their flights altogether.

But through their frustration, most everyone seemed glad to be safe.