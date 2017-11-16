Video: Ft. Campbell soldier charged in infant daughter’s brutal death

We have to warn you, this story is hard to hear.

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (CNN) — Police charge a military father with raping and killing his own infant daughter.

Neighbors didn’t know much about the couple that moved into this home a few months ago.

“He’s military so he comes and goes. Other than that I don’t talk to him,” said neighbor Billy Reynolds.

But now his neighbor, Christopher Conway is charged with aggravated child rape in the death of his 9 month old daughter. Conway is in the Montgomery County Jail, and the Army confirms the 22-year old is a combat medic specialist stationed at Fort Campbell.

“We discovered the child had been sexually assaulted and a cord had been placed around the child’s neck and the child died from those injuries,” said Jim Knoll of the Clarksville police.

Deborah Kendall says she didn’t know the family, but she’s heartbroken just the same.

“Just as a parent and grandmother, it’s something unbelievable what people can do to their own child. It just breaks my heart what he did to her. I was just looking on his Facebook page. It looks like those babies had a hard time when I first came to life and for him to do that to his own daughter.”

According to Conway’s Facebook page, he’s an Army medic and a married father of twin daughters.

His neighbor said, “He was quiet. He was a nice man other than that didn’t hear much of them didn’t hear from him or his wife at all.”

Now a piece of police tape is the only sign of trouble in community deeply shaken by what happened behind closed doors.

“There isn’t much you can say, but the pure rage that you feel when something like that happens– it’s incredible. This affects so many people that aren’t the right family. It makes people hold their kids a little bit closer it makes everybody think how could somebody be such a monster we can’t answer those questions.”