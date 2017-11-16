Video: Courtroom Chaos: Deputies tase suspect trying to flee custody

LOUISVILLE, Kentucky (WAVE) — Police had to use a taser on a Kentucky man who was appearing before a judge in a Louisville courtroom.

Derrick Wright, 30, was in court facing one charge Monday when it was determined that a warrant was out for him on another charge, according to his arrest report.

As deputies tried to take Wright into custody, he “attempted to break free and run,” the report said.

The arresting deputy said that during a struggle, Wright “hit me in the face with his elbow, damaging my glasses valued at $500.”

The deputy subdued Wright by using his taser gun on him, and the suspect eventually “complied with deputies’ commands,” the report said.

Wright now faces an assault charge, among others.

