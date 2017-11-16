Tennessee family finds stranger in uncle’s casket

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WRCB) – A family gathering to say their final goodbyes to a loved one on Wednesday were shocked to find another man in his place.

Benjamin Brown Jr. passed away last week from an illness. His nephews say that loss was difficult on its own, but a mistake by John P. Franklin Funeral Home made it harder for their family.

Willie Brown and his brother Dominique say they were first to notice something wasn’t right when friends and family gathered for visitation Wednesday afternoon.

“I said, ‘This ain’t my uncle,'” Willie says. “So, everybody around was like, ‘That’s your uncle, that’s your uncle, it’s just the makeup’ and I’m just saying I know my uncle and this is not my uncle.”

Willie says his uncle was a double-amputee. The man placed in his uncle’s casket was not.

He says his family was told to leave so the funeral home staff could look for his uncle’s body. The body was located at the morgue and brought to the funeral home 30 minutes later.

“The suit we bought my uncle to get buried in they had put it on the other guy,” Willie says. “So, we had to wait for them to take the clothes off this dead man and put it on my uncle so my uncle could get buried in his own clothes.”

Dominique says the funeral home has apologized for the mistake, but the family still wants assurance that no other family has to go through this.

“What if we would have had a closed casket, we could have sent this man to the grave,” Willie says. “We could’ve buried someone else’s loved one and they wouldn’t have ever known.”

The family says the funeral service is still set for Thursday. They plan to follow their uncle’s hearse to make sure their wishes are carried out.