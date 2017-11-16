St. Jude Dream Home project officially underway

The countdown has officially started for the 2018 St. Jude Dream Home giveaway.

Many of the stakeholders gathered in Richmond Hill Thursday afternoon for the ground breaking.

This year’s home will be the very first home in a brand new development called The Commons at Richmond Hill.

A builder based in Bluffton, called Village Park Homes, will be leading the effort this year and there are many generous subcontractors signed on to help as well.

“We couldn’t do this without all the help of the people on board,” said Leslie Ehlers, with Village Park Homes. “This is a huge team effort. It’s going to be a huge undertaking, but at this time of year, with Thanksgiving coming and holiday season, it’s very timely for us to give back a little bit.”

Tickets will go on sale in April.

