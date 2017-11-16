St. Jude Dream Home project officially underway

By Published:

The countdown has officially started for the 2018 St. Jude Dream Home giveaway.

Many of the stakeholders gathered in Richmond Hill Thursday afternoon for the ground breaking.

This year’s home will be the very first home in a brand new development called The Commons at Richmond Hill.

A builder based in Bluffton, called Village Park Homes, will be leading the effort this year and there are many generous subcontractors signed on to help as well.

“We couldn’t do this without all the help of the people on board,” said Leslie Ehlers, with Village Park Homes. “This is a huge team effort. It’s going to be a huge undertaking, but at this time of year, with Thanksgiving coming and holiday season, it’s very timely for us to give back a little bit.”

Tickets will go on sale in April.

To read more about the program, visit the Village Park Homes website.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s