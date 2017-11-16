Radio anchor says Sen. Al Franken forcibly kissed her on USO tour; Franken apologizes for photo

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) – The Latest on an allegation of sexual harassment against Minnesota Sen. Al Franken (all times local):

11 a.m.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says the Ethics Committee should review complaints against Democratic Sen. Al Franken after allegations that he forcibly kissed and groped a woman in 2006.

In a statement Thursday, the top Republican said that “with all credible allegations of sexual harassment or assault, I believe the Ethics Committee should review the matter.”

McConnell said he hoped Democratic leader Chuck Schumer would join him on the issue.

The Kentucky Republican said, “Regardless of party, harassment and assault are completely unacceptable in the workplace or anywhere else.”

The statement comes as Senate Republicans have called for Alabama GOP candidate Roy Moore to step aside in the face of allegations he molested two women decades ago. McConnell had led the call. Moore has dug in, saying the allegations are false.

Franken apologized after Los Angeles radio anchor Leeann Tweeden accused him on of improper conduct during a USO tour. Tweeden wrote that he insisted on rehearsing a kiss for a skit. Tweeden also wrote that Franken posed for a photo with his hands on her breasts as she slept.

___

10:25 a.m.

Minnesota Sen. Al Franken says he doesn’t remember a USO Tour skit “in the same way” as a fellow performer who alleges he kissed her against her will. He also says he shouldn’t have posed for a photo with his hands on her breasts as she slept.

Los Angeles radio anchor Leeann Tweeden accused Franken on Thursday of improper conduct during a tour entertaining troops in 2006. Tweeden wrote in an online essay that Franken insisted on rehearsing a skit that included a kiss between the characters, and that he forced his tongue into her mouth.

Franken said in a statement that he sends his “sincerest apologies” to Tweeden.

Tweeden also wrote that she later discovered that Franken had posed for a photo with his hands on her breasts as she slept on a transport plane during the tour.

Franken said he intended for the photo to be funny, but it wasn’t.

___

10 a.m.

A Los Angeles radio host says Democratic Sen. Al Franken forcibly kissed her during a 2006 USO tour. The host says Franken posed for a photo with his hands on her breasts as she slept.

Leeann Tweeden accuses Minnesota’s Franken in an essay on the website of California radio station KABC, where she anchors a morning talk show. Tweeden says Franken wrote a skit for the pair during a 2006 USO tour to the Middle East and insisted they practice a kiss during rehearsal.

Tweeden says she tried to resist but says Franken forced himself on her and stuck his tongue in her mouth. A copy of the photo is posted with the article.

Franken’s staff has not yet responded to a request for comment.