Police seek suspects in Yemassee shooting

YEMASSEE, S.C. (WSAV) — Police are looking for two suspects involved in a shooting incident on Thursday morning.

According to the Yemassee Police Department, a man showed up to their station claiming he was shot at while riding in his vehicle.

Two bullet holes were found in the man’s vehicle.

Officers have identified one female suspect as Iyhonna Tykeria Williams, 19, of Yemassee. She is wanted for accessory to attempted murder.

Another male suspect is believed to be involved in the incident, but police have yet to identify him. He may be wearing a green, yellow, red and black striped hat.

Police say the suspects may be traveling on foot and are considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on this incident or the suspect’s whereabouts is asked to call Yemassee Police at 843-589-6315 or 911.