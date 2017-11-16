Police seek suspects in Yemassee shooting

By Published:

YEMASSEE, S.C. (WSAV) — Police are looking for two suspects involved in a shooting incident on Thursday morning.

According to the Yemassee Police Department, a man showed up to their station claiming he was shot at while riding in his vehicle.

Two bullet holes were found in the man’s vehicle.

Officers have identified one female suspect as Iyhonna Tykeria Williams, 19, of Yemassee. She is wanted for accessory to attempted murder.

The suspect may be wearing a striped hat. (Note: the subject in the photo is not the suspect)

Another male suspect is believed to be involved in the incident, but police have yet to identify him. He may be wearing a green, yellow, red and black striped hat.

 

Police say the suspects may be traveling on foot and are considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on this incident or the suspect’s whereabouts is asked to call Yemassee Police at 843-589-6315 or 911.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s