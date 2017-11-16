Our Hometown: Oatland Island Wildlife Center hosts annual Harvest Festival and Cane Grinding

Kim Gusby Coastal Sunrise anchor By Published:

An old time celebration returns to Oatland Island Wildlife Center this weekend.

Join “Shirley” the mule and her friends for the annual Harvest Festival and Cane Grinding– this Saturday, November 18, from 10 am to 4 p.m.

Visitors will go back in time to enjoy traditional songs from the Savannah Folk Music Society while children take hay rides, make crafts and play games.

There will also be colonial living demonstrations like weaving and spinning.

Food and refreshments will be available.

Admission is $7 for adults and $5 for children (4-17), military and seniors.

The event is a fundraiser for the Wildlife Center to help provide animal care and trail and habitat improvements.

 

