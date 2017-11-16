Metro seeks second suspect in attempted armed robbery

Related Coverage UPDATE: Metro makes arrest in shooting on Abercorn at Timberland Apartments

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Detectives are asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect in an attempted armed robbery on Oct. 25.

According to the Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department, the suspect fled from the scene of an attempted armed robbery at the Timberland Apartments on Abercorn Street.

Police arrested Jaques Stuckey, 18, on a criminal attempt (armed robbery) charge, but the second suspect ran from the scene. Stuckey refused to provide investigators with the suspect’s name.

The suspect is described as a black male in his 20s, standing between 5-foot-10 and 6-feet tall. Police say he wears his hair styled in “an unkempt afro.”

He is known to frequent the area at Abercorn Street and Wilshire Boulevard.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact the SCMPD tip line by dialing 912-525-3124.

Information may also be forwarded to CrimeStoppers at 912-234-2020. Tipsters remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.