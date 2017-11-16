Help SAA Theatre students get to DC

Kim Gusby Coastal Sunrise anchor

William Shakespeare once said, “All the world is a stage.” At Savannah Arts Academy that is certainly true.

The theatre arts students do it all when it comes to their stage productions — acting, directing, building stages, making costumes.

They also get valuable direction from some of the best performers in the business– but that takes a lot of time and money to make happen.

SAA students Luke Edenfield and Jaylynn Williams join the conversation to talk about the Savannah Arts Academy Theatre Guild and how they support the school’s theatre students.

