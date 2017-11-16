FUGITIVE FILES: Theft, Beating Caught on Camera

‘Based on her past history we don’t want any harm to come to any of our other citizens.”

That’s why Savannah Chatham Metro Police want your help getting Andrea Jahnrette off the streets.

The woman also known as Andrea Morrell has a long history of violent crimes in the area.. her latest earlier this month at the Family Dollar on Skidaway road.

“When she enters the store she recognizes the victim who she knows pretty well, she leaves the store, she exits hides on the side of the building til the victim exits,” says SCMPD Det Ricky Deas. “She then pretty much ambushes her from behind. Striking her in the back of the head.”

The video shows Jahnrette hitting the victim in the head and then allegedly threatening her life.

But investigators say the crime, and victim’s problems, didn’t end there.

“Since this incident has occurred the victim has had her automobile stolen and her residence has been burglaized. However its unknown if Andrea is responsible,” said Deas.

Andrea Morrell is 32 years old, 5’7″ 180 pounds and could be anywhere in the Savannah area.

If you know where Andrea Jahnrette/Andrea Morrell may be and can help bring her to justice, call Savannah Chatham Metro Police or Crimestoppers right away at (912)234-2020.

All calls are anonymous, and if yours leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.

Investigators have a message for Morrell as well.

“Turn yourself in, its better to turn yourself in than do this in front of your family,” said Detective Deas.