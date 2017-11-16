Former school bus monitor sentenced for abusing special-needs toddler

Related Coverage NEW VIDEO: Bus Monitor Accused of Hitting Special Needs Child

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WSAV) — A school bus attendant accused of abusing a special-needs student as he rode the bus has been sentenced to three years in prison.

Lillian Jackson, 64, of Seabrook, pleaded guilty Thursday to seven counts of second-degree assault and battery in connection with a series of assaults in February 2015.

The mother of a non-verbal autistic boy found bruises, scratch marks and other injuries on her child — and the abuse was caught on camera.

Surveillance video from a school bus shows Jackson striking the Bluffton Elementary School student in the face with her hand, either with a closed fist or with the back of her hand.

This happened on at least seven different occasions as the child sat on the bus, restrained by a five-point harness. Jackson also repeatedly pinched the boy.

“This little boy did not have the ability to say what was happening to him and endured abuse at the hands of someone who was in a position of authority and trust,” Assistant Solicitor Alex Joseph said.

Jackson will also serve 100 hours of community service in addition to her three-year sentence.