SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Savannah Fire responded to a structure fire on E. 32nd and Price Streets this afternoon.

The fire was reported around 12:45 p.m. Firefighters confined the flames to one apartment.

No injuries have been reported and further details were not made immediately available.

Local 574 firefighters from Savannah Fire and Emergency Services were on the scene of the structure fire. Crews may still be in the area.

