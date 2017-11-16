Coroner IDs victim of fatal I-16 crash

BLOOMINGDALE (WSAV) — The victim of a fatal accident on Wednesday night in Bloomingdale has been identified.
Sandra Hunt, 21, was killed in the single-vehicle accident on I-16, according to the Chatham County Coroner’s Office.
No further information about the cause of the accident was made immediately available.
Emergency officials reported the accident shortly after 5 p.m.
Officials closed eastbound lanes near the scene of the accident around mile 152 on I-16. Traffic in the area was backed up for several hours.
This story is developing. News 3 will continue to bring you further updates.