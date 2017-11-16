Another threatening statement found on ASU campus

Related Coverage GBI, campus police investigate graffiti found in Armstrong bathroom

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Just a month after a racist note was scrawled on a bathroom wall at Armstrong State University, another threatening statement has been found.

“Killing 6 girls 11/17” was written inside a building on Armstrong’s campus.

Last night the university’s Division of Public Safety issued a statement to students about the incident.

They say that the Georgia Southern Police Department and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation are conducting “an active investigation regarding this threat and its validity. Additional security has also been deployed on campus.

But students have been sharing the photo on social media, alarmed that another threat has been found on campus.

Last month on October 11, a note was written in a Science Center bathroom saying, “Today is the day that all the n— will pay he’s coming. Bang, bang.”

According to the university president, Jennifer Frum, the incident appeared to be isolated.

Both investigations are ongoing. Anyone with information concerning either incident or suspicious activity on campus is encouraged to contact the Georgia Southern University Police Department at 912-344-3333.

This story is developing. News 3 will have more information tonight at 5 & 6.