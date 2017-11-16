Abbie Deloach Foundation makes donation to Salvation Army

A parent’s love endures even after the most tragic events.

When Jimmy Deloach lost his daughter Abbie in a terrible traffic accident, he carried on by making sure her memory carried on as well.

The Abbie Deloach Foundation was established to give comfort to other grieving families and to provide scholarships in support of Abbie’s favorite charities.

Today, Jimmy DeLoach donated $1,322 to the Salvation Army on behalf of WSAV live on The Bridge. He said that amount is one dollar for every person killed in 2015 on the same road where Abbie lost her life.