We’re playing bas-ket-ball! : The Savannah Invitational is back

SAVANNAH, Ga.

Are you ready for some college hoops?

The Savannah Invitational is back!

The pre-season collegiate tournament is set to happen on Tuesday, November 21st at the Savannah Civic Center.

It will feature six women’s basketball teams and four men’s basketball teams—including that of Savannah State University!

The Director of the Savannah Sports Council, Rob Wells, visited The Bridge on Wednesday to tell us how a tournament of this magnitude will help build up the city’s economy and sports morale—not to mention it will be blast!

If you’re planning to purchase tickets, Wells says you can use the code: SAVINV to buy one ticket and get the second one free on the mezzanine level of the Savannah Civic Center.

