Video: ‘Highly dangerous psychopath’ escapes state hospital

(KHNL) A man police are calling a “highly dangerous psychopath” has escaped the Hawaii State Hospital and left the island of Oahu on a charter plane.

Sources say 59-year-old Randall Saito took a cab to meet the charter plane shortly after he escaped Sunday. The plane then flew to Maui.

Those who have fought to keep Saito away from the community for years warn he is psychopathic and dangerous.

Saito was acquitted by reason of insanity for the gruesome 1979 killing of 29-year-old Sandra Yamashiro.

In 1981, his attorney did not contest Saito’s committal, saying he was dangerous and “intends to do it again.”

Nearly two decades later, the Honolulu Star-Bulletin reported that state prosecutors believed Saito to fit “all the criteria of a serial killer” and opposed his release.

Police released photos of Saito leaving the hospital Monday. Cameras captured him wearing a red jacket, pants and a button-up aloha shirt. Saito is described as being six feet tall and heavy set with black hair.

