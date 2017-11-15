VIDEO: Bus driver saves students from fiery accident

AUSTELL, Ga. (WXIA) — A metro Atlanta bus driver is being credited for saving several kids after a fiery accident, Friday afternoon.

According to Douglas County Schools Transportation Director Andy Micacchione, the accident happened near the intersection of Maxham and Old Alabama roads in Cobb County when a pickup truck slammed into a Douglas County bus after running a red light.

The truck soon caught fire and those flames quickly spread to the bus, which still had students inside, Micacchione said.

The driver, Shuronda Crawford-Richardson, quickly got the three students off the bus and all escaped injury, later being reunited with their parents. The bus driver, who’s been with Douglas County for seven years, said her students are “her babies” and their safety will forever be her top priority.

The school system’s department of transportation has plans to nominate her for a statewide award.